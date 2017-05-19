Ex-FBI chief Mueller to head Trump-Russia probe

WASHINGTON—A former FBI chief was tasked on Wednesday with leading a beefed-up investigation into whether Donald Trump’s team colluded with Russia to tilt the 2016 election in the president’s favor.

Trump responded by once again denying any links to Moscow, but the appointment of a special counsel with sweeping powers dramatically raises the stakes in a crisis threatening to paralyze his presidency.

The Republican leader, who has struggled to shake off suspicions that Russia helped put him in the White House, has been accused of seeking to block the investigation by sacking FBI Director James Comey.

Widely respected

Under pressure to provide guarantees to Congress and the public that the Russia probe will continue unhindered, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein tapped Robert Mueller—a widely respected figure who headed the FBI for a decade after the 9/11 attacks—to take over the reins.

“Based upon the unique circumstances, the public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command,” Rosenstein said in a statement.

A New York-born Vietnam war veteran aged 72, Mueller has a reputation as a tough lawman who once even stood up to a president.

He will head up the FBI’s ongoing probe of “Russian government efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election and related matters,” with the authority to prosecute crimes unearthed by the investigation.

Trump reacted swiftly, without directly commenting on Mueller’s appointment.

“As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know—there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity,” he said in a tersely worded statement.

“I look forward to this matter concluding quickly,” he added.

Capping days of political drama in Washington, Mueller’s appointment came as Trump fends off a stunning series of allegations, including claims he shared US secrets with Russian officials in the Oval Office.

Pressure has spiked in Congress for an independent probe into ties between Trump’s campaign and Moscow, which US intelligence chiefs accuse of interfering to sway the election in the Republican’s favor.

“We need the facts,” Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan said.

Special counsel

A special counsel is empowered to conduct the investigation independent of the justice department hierarchy, with a dedicated staff of his choosing.

The counsel is not required to consult with or keep informed the attorney general or deputy attorneys general on the course of the probe.

Mueller is specifically empowered to examine “any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump.”

Rosenstein’s order came a week after he played a key role in Trump’s firing of Comey, who had overseen the FBI’s Russia investigation since last July.

The deputy attorney general penned a memo criticizing Comey’s handling of the probe into Trump’s defeated rival Hillary Clinton’s e-mails, which provided the White House with the rationale for firing him—

and raised questions about Rosenstein’s ability to remain politically independent.

His boss, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, was forced to recuse himself from the Russia investigation due to his own undisclosed contacts with Moscow’s ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.

‘Any links’

Trump has consistently rejected any suggestion of collusion between his camp and Moscow as “fake news” and complained in a speech on Wednesday that he had been treated “more unfairly” than any US leader in history during his fledgling presidency.

But calls for the Russia probe to be placed in independent hands intensified this week following reports that Trump urged Comey to reel back the FBI’s investigation of Michael Flynn, the national security adviser fired for not telling the truth about contacts he had with the Russian ambassador to Washington before Trump took power.

Trump’s alleged pressure on Comey—denied by the White House—has exposed the president to accusations of obstructing justice.

The New York Times reported late Wednesday that Flynn told the president-elect’s transition team in early January that he was the subject of a federal investigation, but was hired for the highly sensitive national security adviser position anyway.

Flynn ended up being fired from the position after just 24 days. —AFP