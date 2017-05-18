12 hurt in Quezon, Laguna attacks by NPA

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna — Twelve people were wounded in the series of attacks by communist guerillas that started in Lucban town in Quezon province and ended in Luisiana town in Laguna, authorities said Thursday.

Of the 12, five were policemen, five were Army soldiers and two civilians. They were wounded in the almost seven-hour gun battle between the Philippine Army and the New People’s Army (NPA) in Laguna

and Quezon provinces on Wednesday.

Police records revealed that Police Officers 1 Bong Himor, Romelio Lamiseria, Philip Tayaba and Richard Lumaban, and PO2 Aldrin Leonida sustained bullet wounds. All were assigned with the Quezon Provincial Public Safety Company.

The wounded among the Philippine Army soldiers were Sergeants Marvin Bagaboro, Zaldy Lebantino, Teejay Antonio and Jeff Ray Gatlabayan of the 202nd Infantry Battalion

Domingo Garcillas, a member of the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit, was also recorded hurt in an encounter.

The names of the two civilians were not made available to media.

Private First Class Gregorio Maico was killed in the attacks, Senior Inspector Romeo Manga, police chief of Luisiana town, confirmed after the Army requested the police to conduct an autopsy.

Meanwhile, tension has remained high in the adjacent towns of Luisiana, Cavinti,and Majayjay in Laguna and in Lucban town in Quezon after the rebels ambushed two military vehicles by setting off a landmine along the Cavinti-Luisiana road around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The gunfight continued in the vicinity of the two municipalities until around 7 p.m. SFM