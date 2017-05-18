Marcelino freed from detention: Finally, I’ve been given justice

An “overwhelmed” Marine Lt. Col. Ferdinand Marcelino was released from detention at Camp Aguinaldo on Thursday after the court ordered the withdrawal of the drug charges against him and his Chinese companion.

“Overwhelmed ako sa saya rin, overwhelmed na merong mga taong nakilala ko talaga when I was in detention. Kung sino talaga yung tutulong. Kung nakulong ka pala dun mo makikita kung sino, who will be there for you,” he said.

Marcelino and Chinese national Yan Yi Shou were arrested in a drug buy-bust operation by the Philippine National Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency at a shabu laboratory in Manila last January 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Marine officer claimed that he was conducting intelligence operations at that time and the Chinese national was an “action agent.”

He was freed in June after the Department of Justice dismissed the case, but after an appeal from the PNP and PDEA, the court reconsidered and filed illegal possession charges in September.

Late last year, a Manila court ordered the arrest of Marcelino and Yan. The Marine officer submitted himself to the Armed Forces of the Philippines in early January and has been held at the AFP Custodial Center since then. His companion surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation.

Marcelino thanked the AFP and his lawyer Public Attorney’s Office chief Persida Acosta “for the support and moral encouragement.”

The military had consistently backed Marcelino, and has recognized his participation in anti-drug operations.

“Finally I’ve been given justice. Di ko alam paano magpapasalamat sa nagtiwala at patuloy na suporta especially sa AFP under Gen. Año and PAO kay Ma’am Persida Acosta,” he said.

Marcelino, who remains an active officer AFP, said he will await orders on his next assignment.

“Sundalo ako eh. Kung ano ang instruction, we go where we are told to go and do what we are told to do,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if he is planning to get back at those who put him to jail, Marcelino said he has not considered that action yet.

“Hindi pa po pumapasok sa isip ko or damdamin ko yun eh. Dati nung una akong nakulong ganun ang nararamdaman ko, galit na galit ako. Pero sabi ko nga ang dami mo palang matutunan sa kulungan, yun palang forgiveness mas makapangyarihan sa vengeance. Yung justice patuloy na gumugulong na hindi mo alam kung sa papaanong paraan but dumarating ang hustisya,” he said.