Court orders release of Marcelino, Chinese companion

The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 49 has already ordered the release of Marine Lieutenant Col. Ferdinand Marcelino and his Chinese companion Yan Yi Shou after the Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered the withdrawal of the P380-million drug case against them.

Manila Prosecutors submitted a motion to withdraw the case while Marcelino, through the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), has already submitted an omnibus manifestation with motion to join the prosecution’s motion to withdraw information.

“Finding the Motion to Withdraw Information under the date of 18 May 2017 to be impressed with merit, for the reason stated therein, in the interest of justice and exercise of sound discretion the same is granted.”

“Accordingly, as prayed for, the Information for violation of [the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act]…filed against herein accused is hereby withdrawn. The warden is hereby ordered to release immediately the accused Lt. Col. Ferdinand L. Marcelino and Yan Yi Shou,” the court said in the order signed by Presiding Judge Daniel Villanueva.