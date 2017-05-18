Man dies after being struck by lightning in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY – A man died after he was struck by lightning while herding ducks Wednesday afternoon in Tabaco City in Albay province, police said Thursday.

Superintendent Vincent A. Camero, Tabaco City police chief, said initial investigation revealed the victim Antonio Oropesa, 35, a resident of Barangay (village) Napo in Polangui town was struck by lightning once in Barangay Pawa. His burnt body was found lying on the ground by village councilman Teofilo Arenal and Domingo Serrano at around 5:45 p.m.

Oropesa was brought to the Ziga Memorial District Hospital by responding firemen but was pronounced dead on arrival. SFM