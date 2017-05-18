Duterte to inaugurate P757M bridge in Davao del Norte

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte – President Duterte was to inaugurate Thursday afternoon the P757.01-million Governor Miranda Bridge II connecting this city and Carmen town, also in Davao del Norte.

The 18-span, 650-lineal meter bridge over Liboganon River was first built in 2004 to serve as an alternative to the 61-year old Governor Miranda Steel Bridge.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Southern Mindanao said the new bridge was constructed with a higher elevation so traffic would remain unhampered along the Tagum-Carmen section of the Pan-Philippine Highway during flooding.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new bridge was also widened in 2014 “to complement the road and bridge widening activities along Daang Maharlika,” the DPWH 11 said. SFM/rga