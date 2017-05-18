Ched grants university status to Mapúa

Mapúa Institute is now Mapúa University following the granting of university status by the @PhCHED today, May 18. https://t.co/BjfzdtINho pic.twitter.com/f6HRmy82H5 — One Mapúa (@OneMapua) May 18, 2017

The Mapúa Institute of Technology is now Mapúa University after the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) has granted university status to higher education institution for engineering and technology.

The university status was officially granted to Mapúa on Thursday, May 18, per Ched en banc Resolution No. 379-2017 dated May 9, 2017.

“The grant of university status caps a protracted process of quality enhancement in Mapúa education and of research capability building. We feel fulfilled and honored by this award. It behooves us to strive to reach greater heights,” said Mapúa President and CEO Dr. Reynaldo Vea in a statement.

Present during the awarding were Vea, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Bonifacio T. Doma, Jr., School of Graduate Studies Dean Dr. Jonathan W.L. Salvacion, Registrar Lobella Damian, and Continuous Quality Improvement Office Director Cesar Coronado.

Mapúa was founded in 1925 by Tomas Mapúa, the first registered architect in the Philippines under the Professional Regulation Commission. The Yuchengco Group of Companies acquired ownership of the institution in 2000. JE