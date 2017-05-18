Soldier caught in drug bust killed in Koronadal; cop hurt

KORONADAL CITY — A soldier was killed and a police officer was seriously injured following a brief firefight during a drug buy-bust operation here Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

Three other suspects were arrested during the 8 p.m. operation in Barangay San Jose, Koronadal City, Anti-Drug Abuse Council action officer Glorio Sandig said.

Sandig said Private First Class Richie Librado, 41, a resident of Barangay ML Quezon and a member of the 33rd Infantry Battalion, was killed when he resisted by firing at the raiding team.

Senior Inspector Ramil Aurello of Koronadal City PNP was injured in his right thigh and is now recuperating in a hospital.

Arrested and allegedly still high on drugs were Herbert Deloso, 32 and Ericson Ligaya, 27, both residents of Barangay San Jose; and Ronald Antay, 42, of Barangay Esperanza, Koronadal City.

Seized from them were four sachets of suspected shabu and paraphernalia, a homemade 12 gauge shot gun and a homemade .45-pistol.

The suspects were caught holding a pot session.

Sandig said the raid was conducted after an agent posing as buyer managed to secure shabu from the suspects. SFM/rga