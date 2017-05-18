Pacquiao is second billionaire in Senate after Villar

Senator Cynthia Villar is no longer the only billionaire member of the Senate as she now shares the spot with neophyte Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Villar remained, however, the richest among the 24 senators based on their 2016 statements of assets, liabilities and networth (SALN).

From P3.5 billion last year, Villar’s wealth slightly increased to P3.606 billion as of December 31, 2016.

Pacquiao, came in second with P3.072 billion net worth. He declared a total assets of P3.422 billion but had liabilities worth P350,595,647.

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, meanwhile, was the poorest with P6,506,672.13, replacing Senator Francis Escudero, who held the spot in 2015.

Trillanes, known critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, declared total assets of P16.012 million and total liabilities of P9.506 million.

Trillanes’ net worth in 2016 was higher by more than half-a-million pesos from his P5.9 million net worth in 2015.

Escudero was the second poorest with P6.602 million net worth last year, still higher than his P5.8 million net worth in 2015. He had no liabilities in 2016.

The third poorest senator was neophyte Senator Leila de Lima with P6.617 million. She declared total assets of P9.8 million and liabilities of P3.182 millon.

De Lima has been detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center over drug charges.

Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III’s net worth was P17.734 million while Minority Leader Franklin Drilon had P82.482 million.

Senator Grace Poe’s wealth, meanwhile, was reduced by half a million peso after she ran in the May 2016 presidential election.

From P89 million in 2015, Poe’s net worth went down to P88,480,811.91 last year.

She declared total assets of P124.349 million in 2016 but she also had total liabilities of P35.865 million, including a loan from her mother, Jesusa Poe, also known as Susan Roces, amounting to P17.760 million. CBB

Below is the list of the senators’ net worth in 2016.

1. Sen. Cynthia Villar: P3,606,034,556

2. Sen. Manny Pacquiao: P3,072,315,030

3. Sen. Ralph Recto: P 522,610,452.59

4. Sen. Sonny Angara: P123,949,722

5. Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri: P 121,768,713.77

6. Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian: P 92,141, 701.14

7. Sen. Grace Poe: P88,480,811.91

8. Sen. Franklin Drilon: P 82,482,955

9. Sen. JV Ejercito: P 79,130,483.36

10. Sen. Richard Gordon: P66,928,851.46

11. Sen. Vicente “Tito” Sotto III: P63,800,450

12. Sen. Nancy Binay: P 60,483,437

13. Sen. Loren Legarda: P40,911,192.90

14. Sen.Panfilo Lacson: P38,703,615

15. Sen. Bam Aquino: P33,860,702

16. Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano: P24,132,490

17. Sen. Joel Villanueva: P21,519,770

18. Sen. Gregorio Honasan: P21,279,749.74

19. Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III: P17,734,400

20. Sen. Risa Hontiveros: P16,332,952.70

21. Sen. Francis Pangilinan: P9,288,108.84

22. Sen. Leila de Lima: P6,617,635.62

23. Sen. Francis Escudero: P6,602,082.09

24. Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV: P6,506,672.13