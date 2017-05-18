Myanmar man hangs self in Pangasinan
DAGUPAN CITY — A 63-year-old Myanmar national reportedly took his life on Tuesday in Bugallon town in Pangasinan province, according to a belated report.
U Aung Naing was found hanging by the neck inside a storage room of his house by his 36-year-old wife, Rosalie Aung Naing, in Barangay (village) Magtaking at 9:10 p.m.
Police said a bag sling was wrapped around the man’s neck. It was strapped to an overhead iron bar.
Police were still investigating the incident at press time. CBB
