IN THE KNOW: Anti-Distracted Driving Law
Republic Act No. 10913 or the Anti-Distracted Driving Law, which takes effect on May 18, defines distracted driving as the driver’s use of mobile communication, electronic entertainment and computing devices or gadgets while the vehicle is in motion or stopped momentarily for a red light or at an intersection.
Coverage
- Public and private vehicles
- Wheeled agricultural machinery
- Construction equipment
Other forms of transportation, human-powered or pulled by an animal, operated or driven in public thoroughfares, highways or streets, such as bicycles, pedicabs, trolleys, habal-habal, kuliglig, wagons, carriages and carts
Prohibited acts
- Make or receive calls
- Write, send, read text-based communications
- Play games
- Watch movies
- Perform calculations
- Read e-books
- Composing message
- Surfing or browsing the internet
Exemptions
- Motorist using devices to make or take emergency calls to authorities in case of crime, accidents, bomb or terrorist threat, fire or explosion, instances needing immediate medical attention or if personal safety and security is compromised.
Allowed acts
- Use of hands-free function and applications as long as gadgets do not interfere with the driver’s line of sight.
- Use of navigational apps that should be set to the preferred destination before the driver’s departure. Such gadgets should be installed in parts of a vehicle that will not obstruct the driver’s view.
Penalties
- P5,000 fine on first offense
- P10,000 fine on second offense
- P15,000 fine with three month suspension of driver’s license on third offense
- P20,000 and revocation of driver’s license for violations beyond third offense
Source: DOTC
