IN THE KNOW: Anti-Distracted Driving Law

Republic Act No. 10913 or the Anti-Distracted Driving Law, which takes effect on May 18, defines distracted driving as the driver’s use of mobile communication, electronic entertainment and computing devices or gadgets while the vehicle is in motion or stopped momentarily for a red light or at an intersection.

Coverage

Public and private vehicles

Wheeled agricultural machinery

Construction equipment

Other forms of transportation, human-powered or pulled by an animal, operated or driven in public thoroughfares, highways or streets, such as bicycles, pedicabs, trolleys, habal-habal, kuliglig, wagons, carriages and carts

Prohibited acts

Make or receive calls

Write, send, read text-based communications

Play games

Watch movies

Perform calculations

Read e-books

Composing message

Surfing or browsing the internet

Exemptions

Motorist using devices to make or take emergency calls to authorities in case of crime, accidents, bomb or terrorist threat, fire or explosion, instances needing immediate medical attention or if personal safety and security is compromised.

Allowed acts

Use of hands-free function and applications as long as gadgets do not interfere with the driver’s line of sight.

Use of navigational apps that should be set to the preferred destination before the driver’s departure. Such gadgets should be installed in parts of a vehicle that will not obstruct the driver’s view.

Penalties

P5,000 fine on first offense

P10,000 fine on second offense

P15,000 fine with three month suspension of driver’s license on third offense

P20,000 and revocation of driver’s license for violations beyond third offense

Source: DOTC