Airing soon: Duterte on TV

President Duterte’s very own television show will be out soon, according to the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), which posted a video teaser of the program on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

The show, titled “Mula sa Masa, Para sa Masa,” will be aired nationwide over the government-owned PTV 4.

It takes off from Mr. Duterte’s weekly show “Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa,” which he hosted when he was Davao City mayor. The Davao show had offered Mr. Duterte’s take on pressing issues of the day.

PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar said the new show intends to bring the President straight to the people.

“The aim is to communicate the policies of the Duterte administration to the masses. Straight from the President himself,” said Andanar.