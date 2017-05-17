Olongapo’s top drug suspect wounded, nabbed in police operations

OLONGAPO CITY — The police shot and wounded the city’s top drug suspect during a police operation here.

Jojo Azurin, who topped the Olongapo police’s list of drug suspects, was caught selling suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) to two men identified as Roger Uy and Melvin Rafanan in Barangay

(village) New Kalalake on Tuesday, midnight.

Rafanan and Uy, who was also under police surveillance for illegal drugs, were immediately detained, but Azurin attempted to escape on board a gray sedan, said Senior Insp. Vivianne Reyes, officer-in-charge of the Police Station 4 here.

Azurin shot at the policemen who gave chase, and was struck in the back by a bullet when the police fired back, Reyes said.

John Mark Eusebio, who was with the suspects during the alleged drug transaction, was also arrested.

A fifth accomplice, however, managed to escape. SFM