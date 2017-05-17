400 soldiers pulled out of Sulu, deployed in Davao City

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — A battalion of soldiers had been pulled out of Sulu and reassigned here to beef up the city’s security amid recent attacks conducted by suspected terrorists and communist rebels, the city information office said Wednesday.

The CIO said on Friday, around 400 members of the 16th Infantry “Maglilingkod” Battalion, led by Lt. Col. Daren Comia, arrived in the city to “help boost Davao City’s measures against peace and security threats, including terrorists.”

The additional soldiers will help the Task Force Davao, which has about the same number of men, secure the city’s periphery against the New People’s Army (NPA) which launched a series of attacks in April.

In September 2016, 15 people also died when suspected terrorists set off a bomb at the Roxas night market.

“We are thankful for the added security,” Mayor Sara Duterte said of the arrival of more soldiers. SFM