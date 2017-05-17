Wednesday, May 17, 2017
newsinfo / Regions
400 soldiers pulled out of Sulu, deployed in Davao City

By: - Correspondent / @inqmindanao
/ 03:47 PM May 17, 2017
GOING AFTER BIFF Army troops arrive in Pikit, North Cotabato province, on Feb. 25, 2015, after Gen. Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr., Armed Forces chief of staff, ordered an “all-out” operation against the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters whose members have been attacking communities in the province since last week. Government forces have killed 73 Moro rebels, including one described as “foreign-looking” who may be among terror suspects sought by the United States, the military said on Monday, March 10. JEOFFREY MAITEM/INQUIRER MINDANAO

Army soldiers in Mindanao. (FILE PHOTO BY JEOFFREY MAITEM/INQUIRER MINDANAO)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — A battalion of soldiers had been pulled out of Sulu and reassigned here to beef up the city’s security amid recent attacks conducted by suspected terrorists and communist rebels, the city information office said Wednesday.

The CIO said on Friday, around 400 members of the 16th Infantry “Maglilingkod” Battalion, led by Lt. Col.  Daren Comia, arrived in the city to “help boost Davao City’s measures against peace and security threats, including terrorists.”

The additional soldiers will help the Task Force Davao, which has about the same number of men, secure the city’s periphery against the New People’s Army (NPA) which launched a series of attacks in April.

In September 2016, 15 people also died when suspected terrorists set off a bomb at the Roxas night market.

“We are thankful for the added security,” Mayor Sara Duterte said of the arrival of more soldiers.  SFM

