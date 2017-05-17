Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

Cop shot dead at Laguna bus stop

By: - Correspondent / @maricarcincoINQ
/ 12:43 PM May 17, 2017
Sta. Cruz, Laguna (Google maps)

Sta. Cruz, Laguna (Google maps)

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna — A police officer was shot dead in Sta. Cruz town in Laguna province, a police report said on Wednesday.

The victim, Police Officer 3 Rustan Agustin, assigned at the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit in Calamba City, also in Laguna, was standing at a bus stop in Barangay (village) Pagsawitan around 5 p.m. Tuesday when motorcycle-riding gunmen drove by and shot him, a report from the Sta. Cruz police said. Agustin died on the spot.

Investigators are still determining the motive for the killing.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Balayan town in Batangas, another policeman was shot dead by gunmen believed to be involved in the illegal drug trade. PO3 Brian de Jesus was watching a band perform in a public event when he was killed.  SFM

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: attacks on policemen, Balayan municipality, Batangas, Crime, Laguna, motorcycle-riding criminals, Murder, Philippine National Police, PNP Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit, PO3 Brian de Jesus, Police Officer 3 Rustan Agustin, policemen killed on duty, Shooting, Sta. Cruz municipality
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved