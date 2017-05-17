Lawmakers, lawyer oppose Ubial’s appointment to DOH

Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial turned emotional on Wednesday as she faced for the first time her confirmation hearing at the Commission on Appointments (CA).

Three sworn oppositions — from Kabayan Partylist Rep. Harry Roque, ACTS OFW Partylist Rep. Aniceto Bertiz III and Atty. Restituto Mendoza— were submitted to the CA’s committee on health to block Ubial’s ad interim appointment.

Ubial said that she had earned some “enemies” because of her “strict approach to governance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I rose from the ranks because my superiors have consistently and constantly recognized my commitment, dedication and quest for openly fighting corruption. Along the way, i have gained the respect and approbation of my clients, peers and bosses. But certainly, I have gained a lot of detractors also,” she said.

“My strict approach to governance has unfortunately earned me some enemies along the way. However, I choose not to let this bother me as I continue to do what I see is right for both the department and the Philippines.”

Ubial vowed to implement President Rodrigo Duterte’s “marching orders” to her to fight illegal drugs and corruption.

“The President has appointed me ad interim Secretary of Health and I shall be forever grateful for the trust that he has shown me despite there being perhaps more equally qualified or viable candidates,” she said.

“When we met in Davao last May 2016, I vowed to implement his marching orders to me. He (Duterte) said doktora galit ako sa droga, galit ako sa corrupt and you take care of the poor. I told the President-elect then, yes sir, ako din po galit ako sa droga at galit ako sa corrupt and it has been my mission to take of the poor, which is why I’ve spent all of my professional life in government and public service.”

‘I shall not backdown and be disheartened in my commitment to the President and to the Filipino people and my DOH family. He has placed his trust and confidence in me and I will not fail him nor the Filipino people,” the Secretary added. CBB