Mocha denies being ‘blind supporter’ of Duterte

Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson vehemently denied being a “blind supporter” of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Uson was responding to the statement of detained Senator Leila de Lima regarding the former’s appointment as assistant secretary of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

De Lima earlier told Uson to resist the temptation of blindly following Duterte, “who may ask you to apply your talent and gift to sow discord or to persecute those who displease him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Uson said she is not a blind follower of anyone but a supporter of change in the country.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako at meron po syang mensahe na huwag maging blind follower. Hindi po ako blind follower ni PRRD (Duterte’s initials). (I thank her for her message to me not to become a blind follower. I am not a blind follower of PRRD),” Uson said during her visit at the Senate in support of Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano’s new appointment.

Uson also took the opportunity to take a swipe at De Lima regarding the charges hounding the detained senator.

“Mensahe ko naman po sa kanya (De Lima): The truth will set you free. Kaya we can’t escape the consequences of our actions at ang tunay na kapayapan at kalayaan ay yung meron kang peace of mind… Sana ay aminin na nya ang ginawa nyang mali at doon lang sya magkakaroon ng tunay na kalayaan,” she told the Senate reporters.

De Lima has been charged and detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center for alleged drug links when she was still secretary of the Department of Justice.

In a statement Tuesday, the detained senator congratulated Uson for her new appointment and promised to defend her from personal attacks. De Lima even asked the people not to “slut-shame” her and use the celebrity’s past career or “sexual history” to malign her. JPV

READ: Be purveyor of truth, Leila urges Asec Mocha Uson