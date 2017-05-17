Man hacks old woman dead, kills self in Calapan

CITY OF CALAPAN – An old woman was hacked to death by a man who then hacks his own head, causing his own death, in front of a village school in this city on Tuesday.

Superintendent Jonathan Paguio, chief of Calapan police, said initial investigation revealed that Marina Dela Cruz Rovira, 71, was standing in front of Ibaba Elementary School in Barangay Ibaba West when Cristopher Perez, 31, a tricycle driver and a resident of Barangay San Vicente North, “hacked the victim several times, hitting different parts of her body” with a bladed weapon.

Bystanders quickly came to Rovira’s rescue. Perez then suddenly also hacked his head several times when the people tried to pacify him.

The two were brought to Oriental Mindoro Provincial Hospital but both died on the way.

Investigation is still going on.