Be purveyor of truth, Leila urges Asec Mocha Uson

/ 12:47 AM May 17, 2017
Mocha Uson and Senator Leila de Lima. INQUIRER FILE PHOTOS

Detained Sen. Leila de Lima on Tuesday urged newly appointed Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson to be a “purveyor of truth, rather than propaganda,” even as she asked the former sexy dancer to resist being a blind follower of President Duterte.

In a statement, De Lima reminded Uson that she was no longer just a private blogger engaging in “alternative facts” and “fake news” and was expected to produce “responsibly gathered and vetted facts and news.”

Uson has been criticized for spreading misinformation and false news in defense of the President in her blog, which enjoys a large following.

Uson, who used to head a sexy girl band bearing her name, is a known staunch supporter of Mr. Duterte.

Last week, she was appointed by the President as assistant secretary of the Presidential Communications Operations Office, something that did not sit well with some detractors.

Her critics have also questioned her credentials when she was previously appointed as board member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board.—CHRISTINE O. AVENDAÑO

