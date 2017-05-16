Flights delayed in Singapore after fire breaks out at Changi Airport departure hall

SINGAPORE – A fire that broke out at Changi Airport Terminal 2 on Tuesday (May 16) evening was extinguished by the Singapore Civil Defence Force, but Changi Airport advised passengers on flights departing from the terminal to expect delays.

The police said in a Facebook post that they were alerted to a fire at the departure hall of Changi Airport Terminal 2 at 5:43 pm. Police and Singapore Civil Defense Force officers were managing the incident, said the police.

A spokesman for the Changi Airport Group (CAG) told The Straits Times that the fire alarm was activated at Changi Airport Terminal 2 at about 5:40 pm due to smoke coming through the air vents.

“Evacuation of the terminal was initiated and the Changi Airport Emergency Service team is onsite,” said the spokesman.

Changi Airport said in an update on its Facebook page at 6:38 pm that it had identified the cause of the fire, but flight operations at T2 are affected.

“The situation is under control. Flight operations at T2 are affected. We seek the understanding of the public,” it said.

The Straits Times understands that all flights out of T2 were grounded since 5:40 pm, and are likely to resume later tonight.

Landings were diverted to other terminals but there were delays due to the evening peak period.

She had landed when she was evacuated at about 6:30 pm. The evacuees were told to wait for instructions, and most appeared calm, with some directed to wait at the hangar and others directed to various exits.

“When we touched down, we were told to evacuate,” said Ms Teo. “People are quite OK, there are some sitting on the ground waiting for instructions. We were given water and toilet breaks are being arranged.”