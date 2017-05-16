House bill extending driver’s license validity hurdles 2nd reading

The House of Representatives approved on second reading a bill seeking to extend the validity of driver’s license to five years from the current three years.

Catanduanes Rep. Cesar Sarmiento as transportation committee chairperson sponsored the bill on the floor on Tuesday before the bill was eventually approved on second reading.

The third and final reading approval usually follows the second reading approval before the bill is ratified and eventually forwarded to the President for signing.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Senate, a similar version of the bill is also a “done deal,” according to Senator Grace Poe, who chairs the Senate public services committee

READ: Poe: Senate OK on extending driver’s license validity a ‘done deal’

Sarmiento earlier said the consolidated substitute bill extending the license cards validity sought to streamline government transactions and to address public complaints on shortages of plastic cards, as well as legal issues hounding the procurement of license cards.

Extending the drivers’ license validity also intends to address the long lines of drivers seeking to renew their license cards, as well as to cut red tape in government, the lawmakers said.