Anti-drug cop killed, 6 hurt in Batangas shooting

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna — A police officer working undercover against an illegal drug syndicate was shot dead while six other civilians were wounded in Balayan town in Batangas province early on Tuesday.

Police Officer 3 Brian de Jesus, a member of the Balayan police, was slain in the shooting at a basketball court of Barangay (village) Sampaga where a band was performing for a public event around 1:30 a.m., Senior Inspector Allan de Castro, the Balayan police chief, said.

He said De Jesus and a civilian police asset were in the crowd “monitoring” a suspected member of an illegal drug group when the unidentified gunman approached and shot De Jesus. Six other civilians were hit by stray bullets as the gunman continued firing when he escaped.

“The gunman ran off to the next block and was met by three other men with long firearms,” said De Castro based on footages from a security camera in the village.

De Jesus was brought to the Balayan Bayview Hospital but died hours later.

De Castro said De Jesus had long been working on a case that involved an illegal drug syndicate in the municipality.

“He gave me all the intel (intelligence reports), the names and details and I was able (to) verify them. He even warned me to take extra caution,” De Castro said.

The Batangas police immediately activated Oplan Kalasag, which meant setting up checkpoints in the province. SFM/rga