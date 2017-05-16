LOOK: Grounded UH-1D choppers cleared to fly again

CASIGURAN, Philippines — The Philippine Air Force’s UH-1D helicopters have been cleared to fly again despite the fatal crash in Tanay, Rizal, that killed three airmen early this month remains unresolved.

Two of the UH-1D choppers were used in Balikatan exercises here, where Philippine and US troops trained for relief operations following a supertyphoon.

Air Force spokesperson Col. Antonio Francisco explained that “individual grounding” was made on the existing UH-1D choppers after the accident.

“Halimbawa, kung anong unit ang mayroong UH-1D i-inspect nila. Kung walang makitang defect, i-lift nila. So nagkanya-kanyang inspection sila at wala namang nakita,” he said.

But Francisco could not immediately say how many of the 11 UH-1D in the Air Force inventory were already operational.

“Even before the crash may mga naka schedule for maintenance at hindi pa operational lahat at that time,” he said.

A pilot and two crewmen of the UH-1D were killed while one survived in the UH-1D helicopter crash during a training for rescue operations in Tanay last May 4. The Air Force said they immediately grounded the helicopters after the incident as part of their standard operating procedure.

While the existing helicopters have been cleared to fly again, Francisco said there were still no results in the investigation on the crash.

“Bubuksan pa yung makina. Bibiyakin pa para talaga intensive ang investigation,” he said.

It was the second UH-1D acquired from Rice Aircraft Services to crash. The first one was in November 2015 in Sarangani, which injured two pilots and seven other crew onboard.

The deal on the acquisition of the refurbished choppers in 2013 worth P1.2 billion was reportedly tainted with corruption and some of the units were allegedly defective, prompting the Senate to investigate. CBB