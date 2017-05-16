Duterte to Alejano: You’re free to take ICC for a ride

DAVAO CITY – President Duterte on Tuesday shrugged off threats by opposition lawmaker Gary Alejano to bring him to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to answer allegations of human rights violations in connection with the government’s war on drugs.

Duterte made the statement following the quashing by the House of Representatives Monday of impeachment complaint against him filed by Alejano for lack of substance.

READ: House committee kills impeach rap vs Duterte | Alejano mulls filing case vs Duterte before ICC



ADVERTISEMENT

Duterte, who arrived from China, said he had been investigated by the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) during the time of now Senator Leila de Lima.

The current CHR has also said that there was still no basis to say that recent killings were state sponsored.

“Ano pa ba gusto nila? Some people are being taken for a ride. Go ahead. They are free to go ahead (in ICC),” Duterte said, adding deaths are not avoidable in a war. CBB