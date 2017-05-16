Monday, May 15, 2017
Duterte to Alejano: You’re free to take ICC for a ride

/ 07:09 AM May 16, 2017
President Rodrigo Duterte (left) said Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano (right) was taking some people for a ride and that he was free to go to the ICC. Alejano said he would file a complaint before the ICC after the House committee on justice junked his impeachment complaint for lack of substance. INQUIRER FILES

DAVAO CITY – President Duterte on Tuesday shrugged off threats by opposition lawmaker Gary Alejano to bring him to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to answer allegations of human rights violations in connection with the government’s war on drugs.

Duterte made the statement following the quashing by the House of Representatives Monday of impeachment complaint against him filed by Alejano for lack of substance.

Duterte, who arrived from China, said he had been investigated by the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) during the time of now Senator Leila de Lima.

The current CHR has also said that there was still no basis to say that recent killings were state sponsored.

“Ano pa ba gusto nila? Some people are being taken for a ride. Go ahead. They are free to go ahead (in ICC),” Duterte said, adding deaths are not avoidable in a war. CBB

