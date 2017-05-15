67 Calabarzon cops relieved to ‘disrupt’ ties with criminals

SAN PEDRO CITY—Officials of the regional police in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) on Monday ordered the relief of 167 policemen as part of the law enforcement organization’s “internal cleansing.”

Supt. Chitadel Gaoiran, spokesperson of the Calabarzon police, said the order issued by the regional headquarters on Monday would take effect immediately.

According to Gaoiran, the mass “swapping” of personnel involves 84 policemen in Binangonan town in Rizal province, including its police chief, Supt. Noel Versoza.

Versoza will be assigned to the regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit, while the 83 personnel will be assigned to Tanauan City in Batangas province.

Supt. Renato Mercado was assigned as officer-in-charge of the Binangonan police, replacing Versoza.

On the other hand, 84 policemen from Tanauan will be deployed to Binangonan.

Gaoiran said only 30 Tanauan policemen would be retained, including its police chief, Supt. Audi Madrideo.

In a separate telephone interview, Gerard Laresma, Tanauan city information officer, said the order came as a surprise to the city government.

He said among those relieved were the close-in aides of Tanauan City Mayor Antonio Halili.

Laresma quoted a portion of the press statement issued by the Batangas provincial police office that it would “seek clarification from the higher headquarters on the matter.” He said the city government would also do the same.

“It is part of the internal cleansing. There were precedent reports that [these policemen], after staying too long [in their area of assignments] had already established linkages with some [criminal] personalities. [The move was made] to disrupt these [illegal] activities,” Gaoiran said.

Asked if she meant possible involvement in the illegal drug trade, she said: “Maybe not all [of the 167 policemen] but some.”

The move was the first mass swapping of personnel under Calabarzon regional police director, Chief Supt. Mao Aplasca.