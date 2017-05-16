Another controversial Cabinet member

Social media, a potent tool through which common people can make their views known, is also a bane: It could be used by irresponsible individuals to destroy the reputation of persons and establishments.

My friend, Rod Ongpauco, owner of the popular chain of Isdaan restaurants, was recently the victim of an irresponsible post on Facebook.

A certain Karen Phoebe Cruz said her van was burglarized at the parking lot of Isdaan’s Gerona, Tarlac branch.

Cruz said some employees of the restaurant may have stolen her backpack which contained a big amount of money along with a traveling bag, another backpack and a duffel bag.

Cruz’s post went viral, getting over 50,000 views.

But the Gerona police station has not received any complaint from Cruz.

“Mon, I’m willing to pay her if she can prove that she really lost that much money in the van although any restaurant management will tell you that it is not responsible for the loss of belongings in vehicles parked on its premises,” Ongpauco said.

Cruz later erased her post after Isdaan employees wrote in their individual accounts that she verbally abused them after she complained of being a victim of theft.

But Cruz and her companions at the time never went to the Gerona police station to file a complaint.

All I can say to Rod is that people hurl rocks only at trees that are laden with fruits.

If you’re reading this column, you’re intelligent enough to know that most of the comments and news you read on social media are trash.

In fact, many of those who bash me know this.

Let me take this opportunity to thank the thousands who made vile comments about me on social media.

I get a lot of satisfaction whenever you criticize me because it means that you read my column.

The next time President Digong thinks of hitting back hard at his critics, he should restrain himself.

Criticism of a government official’s statement or action, whether fair or foul, is the true essence of a democratic exchange of ideas.

Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Ubial is probably one of two most controversial Cabinet members, the other being former Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Gina Lopez.

While the rejection of Gina’s appointment by the Commission on Appointments (CA) was very unreasonable, that of Ubial—should she get rejected as well—may be justified.

Ubial has been dogged by corruption issues from the time she was assistant health secretary.

The CA might want to have Ubial explain why she tried to stop the government’s dengue vaccination program but backtracked when she was roundly criticized by global and local experts on infectious diseases.

The reason may have something to do with money, my sources at the Department of Health said.