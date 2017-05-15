Abu Sayyaf crisis in Bohol now over, says AFP

Bohol is now free from the Abu Sayyaf bandits after two of its remaining members were killed in separate operations on Monday, the military said.

“With the death of Asis and Abu Uyda, all the Abu Sayyaf Group members that landed in Bohol province aboard three bancas in early April 2017 were all neutralized. Bohol is now clear of ASG elements,” said AFP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said.

It can be recalled that 11 members of the terrorist group slipped into Bohol from Sulu last month. Government forces were able to foil their attempt to launch an attack during the Holy Week.

Three soldiers and a policeman were also killed in the operations last month. Among those killed from the terrorists’ side that slipped into Bohol was Muammar Askali, known as Abu Rami, who was linked to the beheadings of two Canadians and a German hostage.

Abu Uyda was killed in Pangangan Island in Calape at around 1 p.m. after taking a hostage a resident of Barangay Cahayag.

The next to fall was Abu Asis, who was killed in an encounter with state forces at around 5:30 p.m. in Barangay Lawis.

“He resisted arrest and chose to fight it out with government troops resulting to his death,” Padilla said. F. Mangosing