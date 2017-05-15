Woman ‘bribed’ to testify vs Duterte eyes filing case vs Trillanes

The Davao city businesswoman who last month accused Senator Antonio Trillanes IV of trying to bribe her to testify against President Rodrigo Duterte met with Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II Monday about her plans of pressing a case against the senator.

“We went here to talk to Secretary Aguirre and to tell the secretary about her case. She wants to file a case [against the senator],” Atty. Bruce Rivera said. He accompanied Guillermina Barrido Arcillas in her meeting with Aguirre.

Rivera said Aguirre offered the witness protection.

“But we didn’t want to, at this point, since we don’t want this thing to be colored by politics. We just have to make sure that she was properly secured,” Rivera told reporters in a chance interview after the meeting.

READ: Trillanes: Witness not coerced into linking Duterte to illegal drugs

However, he said he does not know what case or cases Arcillas wants to file against Trillanes.

“I don’t know what cases since I’m not her lawyer. She has a lawyer in Davao City who will handle everything. I’m just here to help her out in talking with Secretary Aguirre, and deciphering for everyone on how we are going to do about it,” Rivera added.

Rivera said she was only contacted by Arcillas through Facebook and sought his help about her plans against Trillanes.

Rivera is one of the staunchest supporters of Duterte and along with another lawyer, Trixie Cruz-Angeles, has spearheaded the filing of impeachment complaint against Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo.

Arcillas said she was forced to hide after her revelation against Trillanes due to the numerous death threats she received through text messages

She said it was Trillanes who she suspected of being behind the threats.

“Wala na pong iba kundi si Senator Trillanes (There is no one other than Senator Trillanes),” she said when asked who she suspected of being behind the threats, though she did not present evidence to back up her claim.

Arcillas, who claimed she is a relative of a Davao City councilor, said she also did not have any communication with Duterte.

“Actually, kahit sa Presidente, hanggang ngayon, wala pa naman kaming contact. Wala naman kaming communication (Actually, even with the President till now, I have no communication with him. We have no communication),’ she added.

It can be recalled that Arcillas claimed that one of Trillanes’ staff member made the offer which allegedly involve her receiving P500,000 as initial down payment and another P500,000 after a case is filed against Duterte before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Duterte, Aguirre and other government officials are facing a complaint for crimes against humanity before the ICC filed by lawyer Jude Sabio, the legal counsel of self-confessed death squad member Edgar Matobato.

Trillanes has already denied Arcillas allegation even calling her a “planted witness.” JE/rga