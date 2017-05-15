Doctors extract baby from pregnant victim of fatal accident

SINGAPORE — Doctors here extracted a premature baby from a Malaysian victim of a fatal road accident that happened in Jurong West on Saturday.

The woman, who has been identified as Goh Chieh Ting, 25, was six months pregnant when she was hit by a lorry while crossing the road, Shin Min Daily News reported on Sunday.

She did not respond to treatment in hospital and was later pronounced dead. However, doctors performed an emergency caesarean section and managed to save her daughter, who is in stable condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fatal accident happened on Saturday at 8am, on Jurong West Avenue 1 towards Corporation Road, near Block 456.

Eyewitnesses told the Chinese evening daily that Goh was holding a woman’s hand as she crossed the road. It is understood the other woman is her mother-in-law. Subsequently, a lorry drove out from the carpark and turned right. Even though the driver slammed on the brakes, he was unable to halt the vehicle in time and hit Goh.

Cleaner Yi Fan, 21, said he saw the two women walk past him before tragedy struck moments after.

“The woman who was hit was lying on the legs of the other woman, and the right side of her body was full of blood,” he said.

Goh, who hails from Johor, held a long-term visiting permit and had lived near the site of the accident with her parents-in-law, according to Shin Min.

On the day of the accident, she and her mother-in-law had just eaten breakfast and were about to cross the road to visit the market.

After the accident struck, Goh was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. She died at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday as a result of severe head injuries.

When contacted, the police said that a 46-year-old male driver had been arrested for causing death by negligence./rga