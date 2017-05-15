2 soldiers hurt as NPA rebels attack Army detachment in Laguna

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna — Two Philippine Army personnel were wounded after communist rebels attacked a military detachment in Majayjay town in Laguna province on Sunday afternoon, authorities said Monday.

Reports from the Laguna provincial police and the Army’s 202nd Infantry Brigade said the attack happened at 5:30 p.m. in Barangay Piit.

While there were no fatalities, Majayjay Mayor Carlo Invinzor Clado warned the public to stay away from the clash site and be on alert, especially as the adjacent town of Lucban in Quezon province celebrates its crowd-drawing Pahiyas Festival today.

On Monday morning, Clado issued another statement downplaying a possible attack by New People’s Army rebels on civilians.

“Majayjay is back to normal [activities] although our government agencies will remain on alert,” he said.

Clado also said the NPA rebels might have been targeting the Majayjay Hydropower Inc. for refusing to pay “revolutionary taxes.”

“It was an isolated incident and it seemed that their target was the hydro (power plant). Nevertheless, security measures are in place in all tourism establishments in Majayjay,” he said.

It was not immediately known how many rebels carried out the attack but police checkpoints in Laguna and in Lucban, Quezon, were set up as government troops hunt the rebels. SFM