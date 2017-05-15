Sandiganbayan division orders Napoles’ return to PNP cell

MANILA — The Sandiganbayan First Division has ordered the detention of alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles at Camp Bagong Diwa pending her plunder trial in the case of former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.

The court said there was no sufficient proof regarding Napoles’s claim that she would be safer at the National Bureau of Investigation custodial center amid supposed threats to her life.

This meant Ombudsman prosecutors have secured the approval of at least one of the three Sandiganbayan divisions handling the nonbailable plunder cases of Napoles.

The Fifth Division, which handles the case of former Senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada, still has to resolve the prosecution’s request. It directed prosecutors to submit a reply today to Napoles’s motion to be transferred to the NBI facility.

Another division handling Napoles’s plunder case is the Third Division, which tackles the case of Senator Juan Ponce Enrile.

The Court of Appeals on May 5 ordered Napoles’s immediate release from the Correctional Institute for Women after overturning her April 2015 conviction for the illegal detention of whistleblower Benhur Luy.

But, Napoles still has to be detained as the three aforementioned Sandiganbayan divisions found the evidence so far strong enough to deny her the right to post bail in the three senators’ cases. SFM