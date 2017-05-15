Brother of ex-DILG USec nabbed in Cebu drug raid

CEBU CITY—A brother of a former government official who reportedly had links with a drug lord was arrested on Monday morning after at least two big packs of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and a handgun were seized during a raid in his house in Talisay City, southern Cebu.

The suspect was identified as Danio Ruiz, brother of former Interior Undersecretary Lito Ruiz who was allegedly an underling of Steve Go, a drug lord in Talisay who was now serving time in jail.

The raid was conducted past 6 a.m. at the suspect’s house in Barangay (village) Tabunok in Talisay City.

Seized during the raid were two huge packs of shabu, a 9 mm pistol and ammunition. As of 7:40 a.m., the operatives were still searching the house.

The operation was conducted by operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Talisay City Police.

Supt. Joie Yape Jr., PIB director said the raid was done on the strength of the search warrant issued by the court.