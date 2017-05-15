Errant MMDA men get estero duty

Erring enforcers of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) have been ordered to help clear esteros or creeks while their cases are being heard.

According to MMDA officer in charge Tim Orbos, 60 of his personnel have been temporarily assigned to the agency’s Flood Control and Sewerage Management Office.

The MMDA enforcers, who are facing cases ranging from simple negligence to extortion, will assist in waterway cleanups and sewerage unclogging under the Estero Blitz program.

“They will be working on a more productive activity while their cases are being heard,” Orbos said on Sunday, adding that personnel with a permanent status who are accused of wrongdoing would have to undergo due process before they could be dismissed.

The reassignment will also prevent them from influencing the investigation or harassing the complainants while their cases are being heard by the legal department.

Military training an option

“We are also seriously contemplating the idea of sending these enforcers with pending cases to the Army reservist training [camp] in Cavite for three months since the MMDA is an Army Reserve Command,” Orbos said.

“Maybe undergoing military training would help instill values and discipline in these erring personnel,” he added.

Meanwhile, the MMDA will start deputizing barangay watchmen to not only help it man traffic but to also assist in the enforcement of antilittering and antijaywalking regulations.

Orbos said that initially, several tanod (watchmen) from 13 barangays in Quezon City would soon undergo intensive training on traffic management and on apprehending jaywalkers, litterbugs, street vendors and erring motorists who park their vehicles illegally or set up illegal terminals.

According to Orbos, the move aims to keep order and discipline in secondary and tertiary roads in the metropolis and ensure that these are free of obstructions.

“Barangays should be engaged and tapped to be able to maintain and continue what the agency has accomplished so we can maximize our personnel, as well as other resources. They will be one of our active partners in our efforts to ease the traffic situation in Metro Manila,” Orbos said in a statement on Saturday.

At the end of the training which will be shouldered by the MMDA, the barangay watchmen will then be issued traffic violation receipts. The MMDA and the 13 barangays involved in the program are set to discuss the specifics of the initiative on Tuesday.

The 13 barangays are Veterans Village, Ramon Magsaysay, Batasan Hills, Commonwealth, Holy Spirit, Old Balara, Loyola Heights, E. Rodriguez, Immaculate Concepcion, San Martin de Porres, Socorro, Apolonio Samson and Balingasa. —WITH A

REPORT FROM JOVIC YEE