Sunday, May 14, 2017
DID YOU KNOW: HIV cases

/ 01:19 AM May 15, 2017

In February 2017, there were 849 new human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases recorded nationwide, according to the Department of Health. It was 13 percent higher compared to the 751 cases recorded during the same period last year. —MARIELLE MEDINA, INQUIRER RESEARCH

