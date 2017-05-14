China calls for ‘restraint’ after North Korea missile test

China called for “restraint” after North Korea’s latest missile test on Sunday, warning against ramping up tensions in the region.

The missile flew more than 700 kilometers (435 miles) before landing in the Sea of Japan (East Sea) surrounded by the Korean peninsula, Japan and the Russian far east.

“China opposes the DPRK’s violation of the (UN) Security Council’s resolutions,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“All relevant parties should exercise restraint and refrain from further aggravating tensions in the region,” it said.

China has been under growing pressure, particularly from the United States, to help rein in the North’s leader Kim Jong-Un and the missile test is likely to embarrass Beijing, which is hosting a summit Sunday to promote its ambitious global trade infrastructure project.

China, the isolated North’s sole major ally and economic lifeline, has been reluctant to exert pressure to upset the status quo in Pyongyang and risk an influx of refugees from its neighbor.

A North Korean delegation was expected to attend the meeting in the Chinese capital.

US President Donald Trump called for tougher sanctions against Pyongyang after the latest test, noting the rocket landed “so close to Russian soil… the president cannot imagine that Russia is pleased,” the White House said./rga