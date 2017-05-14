Jobseekers told: Coast Guard recruitment starts this month

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will begin recruiting this month qualified men and women to fill 4,000 vacancies.

Commodore Joel Garcia, PCG officer in charge, encouraged young job seekers to consider joining their agency.

“Join the PCG to help your country and you will also get a chance to visit other countries for free,” he urged would-be applicants.

This is so far the biggest hiring in one year because the agency usually hires only around 500 personnel a year. The agency currently has around 9,000 personnel covering 36,000 kilometers of coastline, Garcia said.

The PCG chief said the agency decided to hire 4,000 personnel after the Department of Budget and Management approved funds for the purpose.

The PCG will hold a battery of aptitude tests on different dates in different Coast Guard district centers until May 28, with the last examination to be held at the PCG headquarters in Manila.

In a post on its Facebook page, the PCG said it was also hiring aircraft technicians, accountants, architects as well as graduates of English, management, political science and mass communication.

Also needed are dental laboratory technicians, electrical technologists, radio radar technicians, librarians and secretaries with training in stenography.

PCG spokesperson Cmdr. Armand Balilo said they would need additional personnel because of new ships and air assets that were expected to arrive in the coming months.

Garcia said the PCG was also looking for more than 100 lawyers.

“We are a law enforcement agency. So as a law enforcement agency, we need lawyers in the PCG,” he said, adding that they only had about 25 lawyers in offices across the country.

Applicants should be Filipino citizens, single, 18 to 28 years old, at least 5 feet tall and a college graduate or at least having completed 72 units of a course.

Applicants should also be physically and mentally qualified under existing regulations for service in the PCG.