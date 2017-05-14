VP Robredo takes to the airwaves

Vice President Leni Robredo will be heard weekly on radio discussing public service issues and dispensing legal advice beginning today.

Robredo will cohost “BISErbisyong Leni” with anchor Ely Saludar at 9 a.m. on RMN-dzXL 558 kHz. The show will be simulcast on RMN stations in Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Davao and Naga. It would also be aired live on RMN’s Facebook page.

For the hourlong show’s pilot episode, Robredo and Saludar will talk about issues related to Mother’s Day, as well as the state of nutrition in the country.

They will interview solo parent Lorna Tambaoan and nutrition advocate Dyan Rodriguez.

Robredo and Saludar are expected to interview key resource persons on the show based on their topic for the week.

Robredo worked as a lawyer for marginalized sectors before joining politics as Camarines Sur representative in 2013. The de facto head of the opposition Liberal Party, Robredo has been the target of frequent attacks from allies of President Duterte.