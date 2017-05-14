Bishop’s plea: Call your OFW moms today

Is your mother an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) ? Call her today, Mother’s Day, to thank her for the sacrifice she continues to make for your family.

The head of a Church commission tasked with looking after the welfare of migrant Filipinos and those seeking better lives abroad appealed to children and families of OFWs to call their relatives, especially their mothers, Sunday to remind them they are appreciated and loved.

“We appeal to the sons and daughters of OFWs to call their parents especially the mothers,” said Balanga Bishop Ruperto Santos.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Express your love and gratitude. Pray for them and you will be successful because of them,” said Santos, who chairs the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines’ Episcopal Commission for the Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant Peoples.

Mother’s Day is celebrated every second Sunday of May in many parts of the world, including in the Philippines.

“Promise to bring them honor through your studies, that you will take care of your brothers and sisters, that you will value and be responsible with what they give and send to you,” Santos said.

He said OFWs, especially mothers, suffer so much sadness and longing in being away from their families in order to give their children better lives.

“Mothers are always ready to do everything and assume all hardships so that their children will be safe, secure and successful in life,” Santos said in citing the important role of mothers in the family.