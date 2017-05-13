Duterte: Excess campaign funds caused P3-M increase in income

President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday that the P3 million increase in his income, as reflected in his Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Networth (SALN), came from excess campaign contributions during the 2016 elections.

“Sobra ‘yan sa ‘yung dumating na wala ng purpose ang pera,” he said in an ambushed interview in Hong Kong. “Tapos hindi ko na malaman kung sinu-sino. Maliit ito eh. Iyon ang idineclare (declare) ko na as income. Income eh nandiyan sa kamay ko eh.”

(“Thatñs the excess of the funds that came and no longer had any used. Then I can no longer tell who gave the funds. They’re not big. So I just declared them as income because I already have them.”)

Duterte made the explanation a day after the Office of the Ombudsman released his latest SALN, which showed that his networth increased to P27,428,862.44 in December 2016, compared to P24,080,094.04 net worth compared to June last year.

“That’s an excess income,” he said. “Tingnan ninyo sa returns. Nnandoon ‘yon, pati sa SALN. Nagbayad ako ng ano… income tax.”

(“Look at the income. That’s there as well as in the SALN. I paid my income tax.”)

Duterte also joked that the P3 million hike in his SALN came from a his lover, “Vanessa”. /atm