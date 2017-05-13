Woman seeks help for parents in critical condition in Tacloban hospital

TACLOBAN CITY — A young woman is asking help for her parents who remain in critical condition at the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center (EVRMC).here following an accident in Allen town, Northern Samar on April 11.

Ariene Conge said on Saturday she was at a loss where to get the money to buy the medicines and medical supplies needed to treat her parents – Arturo, 45, and Rose – who both sustained head injuries.

“Both of them are now in very critical condition,” said Ariene, 23.

She added she didn’t even have the money to buy food while attending to her parents at the hospital.

Arturo remains in the intensive care unit of the EVRMC, while her mother appears to have suffered temporary memory loss due to the accident.

The couple were riding a motorcycle from their hometown of Mondragon, Northern Samar, heading to the town center of Allen on April 11.

While traversing Barangay Londres in Allen, the motorcycle slipped because of gravel on the raod and threw the couple off.

Allen Councilor Beda Bogtong said there was ongoing repair at the Londres Bridge being done by the Department of Public Works and Highways.

“At the time of the accident, there was no signage put up that there was an ongoing work that could caution the passers-by or motorists to slow down,” Bogtong said in a telephone interview.

He added the warning sign was only put up days after the Conge couple had the accident.

Ariene said that her parents were on their way to Allen to buy charcoal which they would resell at their hometown.

At that time of the accident, Ariene was supposed to take a test at the Northern Samar provincial schools division in the capital town of Catarman for a possible job teaching this incoming school year.

She just passed the teacher’s licensure examination this year.

She is the eldest among four siblings, the youngest suffering from severe asthma. /atm