Licuanan to lifelong learners: Now is best time to go to college

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) urge lifelong learners – that is, adults who finished high school but did not proceed to college or dropped out – to enroll and pursue degrees for school year 2017-2018.

In a memorandum issued this year, CHED Chairperson Patricia Licuanan pointed out that lifelong learners might also be eligible for free tuition in state universities and colleges (SUCs).

“Now is really the best chance to go back to college,” she said. “By next year, lifelong learners who would want to continue their undergraduate studies will face more requirements in going back to school, as colleges and universities may require them to take bridging programs or additional subjects in line with the competencies required in the new GE (general education) curriculum.”

She pointed out that the new higher education curriculum, under the K to 12 program, would be fully implemented in school year 2018-2019.

According to the same memorandum order, lifelong learners may still enroll in their preferred higher education program beyond school year 2017-2018 but they need to fulfil the admission requirements of colleges and universities they intend to study in.

“We fully recognize the financial constraints that hamper our lifelong learners from pursuing their education,” Licuanan said. “As such, we will be implementing a free tuition scheme in our SUCs this year and continue to provide scholarship programs to eligible students. These interventions underline our efforts and commitment here at CHED to provide wider access to quality higher education nationwide.”

Licuanan called on all higher education institutions nationwide to extend their deadlines for application and enrollment for school year 2017-2018 to accommodate more lifelong learners who may apply for student financial assistance programs offered by CHED.

Likewise the higher learning institutions are also urged to offer special programs to adult learners to help them readjust to formal education. /atm