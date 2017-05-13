2 Abu Sayyaf bandits still hiding in Bohol mangrove swamps

CALAPE, Bohol—The two remaining Abu Sayyaf members hiding in mangrove swamps on Pangangan Island here are still nowhere to be found, a police official said.

The police official, who asked not be named, said that the two bandits slipped out and had transferred to another under the cover of darkness.

“They could possibly swim their way to freedom at night and escape the military cordon,” the official said.

On Wednesday afternoon, several residents in the island claimed seeing the two bandits—Alyas Asis and Alyas Ubayda—after they paddled a small boat they stole from Sitio (subvillage)Abucayan in Barangay (village) Liboron still in Calape.

They were reportedly seen together in Barangay Candungao in San Isidro town on Monday.

Calape town is bound by San Isidro in the south. The villagers immediately reported the sighting to the authorities.

The last two Abu Sayyaf remnants were trapped in the middle of a thick mangrove forest where army troopers were combing the mangrove swamps to look for them.

A drone was used on Friday morning to locate the bandits, while helicopters hovered over the island at night.

Sea assets from Philippine Navy made rounds in the island to ensure that the bandits could not escape. The military said the two bandits were still armed and dangerous with pistols and grenades contrary to the claim of the police that they no longer posed threats to residents.

“They might go to Sandingan Island or Cabilao Island in Loon town,” a source said.

Government troops are still in the island on Saturday where people are celebrating the feast of Our Lady of Fatima.