March posts record in HIV cases—DOH

March was a record month in terms of reported new cases of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) with 968, the highest number recorded in a month since 1984, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Based on the HIV/AIDS Registry of the Philippines, the latest figure was 32-percent higher compared to the same period last year which had 735 cases.

This indicated that an average of 30 cases were being reported every day in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

HIV is a virus that attacks the immune system, the body’s natural defense system. Over time, it leads to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

Of the 968 new cases, 108 had developed into full-blown AIDS.

There were also 27 deaths from HIV/AIDS in March, the department noted.

The regions with the highest number of cases reported in March were the National Capital Region with 309 cases (32 percent); Calabarzon, 135 cases (14 percent); Central Luzon, with 107 (11 percent); Central Visayas, 76 cases (8 percent), and Davao region, 52 cases (5 percent).

Sexual contact remains to be the main mode of transmission with 942, most of which are from the male-having-sex-with-male (MSM) population with 820.

Homosexual contact had the highest number with 560, followed by bisexual contact with 260, while heterosexual contact led to 122 cases.

Injection drug use accounted for 22 new cases, while the remaining four cases involved mother-to-child transmission.

A total of 59 overseas Filipino workers were also found to have acquired HIV/AIDS, all infected through sexual contact.

The latest figures brought to 2,661 the total number of HIV cases reported in the country from January to March this year, which included 292 AIDS cases and 155 deaths.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 1984, there have been 42,283 HIV cases recorded, including 3,957 AIDS cases and 2,124 deaths.