National ID system inches closer to approval by House

The bill seeking to implement a national identification system for Filipinos here and abroad had moved closer to the House plenary.

The committee on population and family relations on Wednesday approved a consolidated version of the national ID system.

The proposed measure, “An Act Establishing the Filipino Identification System (FilSys),” continued to be opposed by the militant Makabayan bloc of legislators.

“Authors of the measure have argued that the ID system is necessary for the improvement of social service delivery,” said Gabriela Women’s party-list group, a member of the bloc.

Gabriela said the proposal would not “cure the basic problems of social service delivery in the country.”

These are meager budget, privatization and “patronage politics down to the local level,” said the group.

“We believe that existing databases of personal information are sufficient for government programs to reach intended beneficiaries,” it added.

Gabriela said the national ID system would lead to “intensified surveillance” by the military of suspected rebels.

Under the measure, Filipinos 18 years old and above would be mandated to register their personal information and “sensitive personal information” as required by the government.

It said that the identification card would “serve as the official government-issued identification document of cardholders” when they deal with national government agencies and local government units, among others.

The bill said the national ID would promote a more efficient delivery of services to the public.

“It shall gradually synchronize and consolidate all existing government-initiated identification systems into one integrated and efficient identification system,” said the bill.