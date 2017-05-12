Top NPA member in Western Mindanao arrested

The highest ranking member of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Western Mindanao was arrested by security forces in Zamboanga del Sur on Thursday, the military said.

Rommel Salinas was onboard a Starex van with his companions when he was arrested in Brgy. Gango, Ozamiz City at about 6 p.m., the Army’s 1st Infantry Division said in a statement.

The suspected communist rebel was with his wife Maria Teofifina Morales, Bishop Carlo Morales of the Aglipayan Church, and driver Sadome Dalid. He did not put up a fight when arrested.

They were brought to the Philippine National Police in Ozamiz City.

Salinas is identified by the military as a Front Secretary of the NPA – Western Mindanao Regional Committee and is reportedly involved in numerous high profile crimes.

He has five warrants of arrest for arson, murder, frustrated murder, attempted murder, and robbery. JE