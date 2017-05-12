Abu tipster now richer by P1.1 M

TAGBILARAN CITY – The homeowner who fed the hungry Abu Sayyaf member and tipped off the police about his guest is now P1.1 million richer.

The reward money was given to the tipster on May 10 by Brig. General Arnulfo Matanguihan, commander of the 302nd Brigade, at Camp Gov. Lino Chatto in Tubigon town, Bohol province.

The turnover was conducted before the formal takeover of Lt. Col. Eufracio Joel Malig Jr. as the commander of the Bohol-based 47th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army.

ADVERTISEMENT

The turnover was witnessed by Maj. Gen. Jon Aying, commander of the 302nd Brigade, Tubigon Mayor William Jao, Bohol Gov. Edgar Chatto and Inabanga Mayor Josephine Socorro Jumamoy.

The reward money came from President Duterte who promised to give P1 million for every Abu Sayyaf member being hunted down in Bohol and P100,000 from an anonymous donor through the provincial government.

The homeowner was the second to receive the reward money from the government for tipping off authorities on the presence of Abu Sayyaf members following their foiled attempt to put up a base in Bohol.

The first batch of tipsters included a habal-habal (motorcycle) driver, a mother and son, and another tipster whose phone was snatched by an Abu Sayyaf member who used the phone to contact Supt. Maria Cristina Nobleza and her husband, suspected Abu Sayyaf bomber Reenor Lou Dungon, to ask for rescue.

In the case of Samad Saad Kiram, he was one of the three remaining Abu Sayyaf members being hunted by the authorities. Hungry, he decided to go out of hiding to ask for food in Tubigon town.

Kiram was given food by a homeowner who informed the police about his unexpected visitor. He was eventually arrested and interrogated at Bohol Police Provincial Office.

Kiram, however, was killed by the police less than 24 hours after his capture after he allegedly tried to escape while being transported to the Bohol District Jail.