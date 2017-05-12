AFP: 31 BIFF members killed in Maguindanao operations

CAMP SIONGCO—The military said it has validated 31 fatalities on the side of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) as of Thursday as operations continued in Maguindanao.

Capt. Arvin John Encinas, spokesperson of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said the military operations in the towns of Talayan, Guindulungan, and Datu Piang were aimed at neutralizing BIFF leader Ismael Abubakar and his men, including Indonesian members of the terror group Jemaah Islamiyah.

Encinas said that initially, there were 20 BIFF fatalities but after validation, the number rose to 31.

“There could be more than 31 fatalities during the five-day air and ground assaults,” Encinas told reporters.

Aside from Abubakar, alias Commander Bungos, the focused military offensives also targeted Ismael Abdulmalik alias Abu Toraype and Salahuddin Hassan alias Orak, together with a number of followers including at least six Indonesian nationals involved in terror activities in Central Mindanao and nearby areas.

“Task Force Central utilized its available air, artillery and armor assets to ensure the BIFF is neutralized,” he said.

“These assets have been very accurate and effective in hitting the identified location of target individuals and groups of BIFF,” he said.

Encinas said the support and cooperation of various stakeholders, the local government units, the local community and the Philippine National Police “hastened and complemented the ability of (Joint Task Force) Central to counter the efforts of the radical extremist groups in sowing fear and violence in the area of operation.”

“Commendations also go to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) for acknowledging the conduct of military operations in areas, where there were MILF fighters that prevented misencounter between soldiers and MILF forces,” Encinas said.

While the military operation is in progress, the conduct of checkpoint operations and mobile patrols were also undertaken to ensure the safety of the public traversing the major highways from Cotabato City to Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

“This is to ensure the safety of commuters because the BIFF usually resorts to roadside bombings to divert the attention of military units pursuing the bandits in the so-called SPMS box,” he said. —EDWIN O. FERNANDEZ