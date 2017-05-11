Dela Rosa open to running for Senate seat

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa is open to seeking a Senate seat in 2019.

Dela Rosa on Thursday admitted that he is not closing the door to calls for him run for senator when he retires from police service in 2018.

“Hindi po ako plastic na tao. Ako ay gusto na maging senador din ako,” Dela Rosa said in an interview over DZMM radio.

“Hindi ko sinabi agad directly na ako ay tatakbo. Ang akin lang, kung makakatulong ako sa bayan sa pamamaraan ng pagiging senador, why not?” he said.

Earlier during the interview, however, Dela Rosa said he did not want to open himself to detractors if he would publicly talk about his plans to vie for a Senate seat.

“Kapag sinabi kong open ako, open for giba na naman ako. Gigibain na naman ako ng mga detractors na ‘yan. Lalo na ‘yung mga gustong tumakbong senador, hahanap ng paraan ‘yan para gibain ako,” Dela Rosa said.

Asked if he would double his efforts to improve his performance three years before the elections, Dela Rosa said he’s not a “trying hard” person.

Instead, he would just continue doing good service to the public in his remaining months as the chief of the 160,000-strong police force.

“Hindi ako trying hard. Hindi ako nagpapa-impress. Hindi ako nagpapapogi. Ang akin lang, kapag nakita kong dapat trabahuhin, eh trabahuhin ko,” he said.

After he retires from service on January 21 next year, Dela Rosa said he plans to go back to his hometown in Bato, Sta. Cruz in Davao del Sur.

“Uuwi ako doon sa amin sa Bato, Sta. Cruz sa Davao del Sur at mamimingwit ng isda sa tabing dagat,” he said.

And if President Duterte decides to tap him for a Cabinet post? Dela Rosa said he would not reject the offer.

“Kung kinakailangan pa niya ang serbisyo ko, andyan naman ako. I’m still very healthy,” he answered.