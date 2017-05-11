Who is hiding Napoles brother?

Janet Lim-Napoles’ brother is “being held” by a group to keep her mouth shut about the other government officials and personalities who benefitted from the Priority Development Assistance fund (PDAF) scam, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II revealed Thursday.

The Justice Chief said he already ordered an investigation on the matter.

Napoles’ brother, Reynald Lim, was a co-accused in the serious illegal detention case in which his sister was recently acquitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, never underwent trial because he never surfaced.

Aguirre added that Napoles is also receiving death threats, especially when news circulated that she will be a government’s witness.

He believed that once the threat to her brother has been resolved and Napoles has been secured, she will be free to spill all the information about the PDAF scam./ac