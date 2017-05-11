24 NPA rebels surrender in Cordillera

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — As many as 24 rebels of the communist New People’s Army have climbed down the mountains of the Cordillera to surrender, the Armed Forces of the Philippines Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) said on Thursday.

The latest to yield was Catherine Cortez Cebuma of the guerilla front Montes in Abra province.

She has been placed under the custody of the 24th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army in Barangay Tagodtog in Lagangilang town on May 8.

She gave up an M-16 rifle and two magazines, a rifle grenade, and 60 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

Nolcom said seven rebels surrendered in Abra and seven more gave up in Kalinga province, while 10 surrendered in Ifugao from March 31 to May 8.

Lt. Gen. Romeo Tanalgo, Nolcom commander, said the combined efforts of the local governments, the police, the military and community leaders would “finally lead the nation to a state of lasting peace and sustainable development.” SFM/rga